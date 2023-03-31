Ty Gibbs Leads Noah Gragson Early in Rookie of the Year Battle

This year in the NASCAR Cup Series only two drivers are eligible for Rookie of the Year honors, Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson. Six races in, heading to the seventh of the year at Richmond Raceway, Gibbs is starting to build a lead over Gragson.

In 2022, we started the year with Austin Cindric, the eventual Sunoco Rookie of the Year, winning the Daytona 500. Nothing against Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson, but there hasn’t been a lot to write home about.

Last weekend at COTA, we did see some separation, though. Gibbs is just a better road course driver. Plain and simple. Perhaps that changes in the future, but that’s a fact right now. Gibbs has beaten Gragson straight up in every race except Daytona. Gibbs was P29, Gragson P28.

With back-to-back top-10 finishes, Ty Gibbs is starting to open that lead further on Gragson.

Right now, Gibbs is 20th in the points standings with 118 points to his name. Meanwhile, Gragson is down in 27th with 86 points. That 32-point lead could end up growing further this weekend at Richmond. The 54 of Gibbs has an average finish of 18.2 compared to the 43 of Gragson at 22.8.

Will Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson be Factors This Season?

When you talk about the duo of Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson, you probably think of rivalry immediately. These two drivers don’t like one another and have been honest about that in the media. They also happen to be two of the most talented young drivers in stock car racing.

In the Xfinity Series, both Gragson and Gibbs have won at Richmond, in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Does that mean anything in the Cup Series with these Next Gen cars? I’m not too sure. It is hard to imagine either of these drivers getting a win this season, but crazier things have happened.

All it takes is a restart here or there and a good pit stop to steal a win from someone else. Neither of these rookie drivers has a problem with stepping on toes, but perhaps it is too early in the season to expect anything too wild from them.

One thing I do know is that these two are definitely competing against one another hard. That could be a good thing or a bad thing depending on their mentality. Right now, Ty Gibbs is opening up a lead and is hoping to not look back.

Can Noah Gragson respond and close the gap?