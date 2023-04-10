Ty Gibbs Notches Fourth Top-10 in a Row at Bristol Dirt Race

Another race and another top-10 finish from Ty Gibbs. The rookie leaves Bristol Dirt with a P10 result and some more confidence. Dating back to the Atlanta race, Gibbs has finishes of P9, P9, P9, and P10. That’s consistent.

It isn’t just about the Rookie of the Year race. Right now, I’m not sure Ty Gibbs is worried about Noah Gragson catching up to him. Gragson only has one head-to-head win over Gibbs in the Cup Series this year. This is about making the playoffs.

Let’s not ignore the fact that all four races were completely different. Atlanta, superspeedway racing. COTA road course. Then the Richmond short track on pavement followed by the Bristol Dirt race. He can do it anywhere on any surface, no matter which way he has to turn.

𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 top-10 finishes in a row for @TyGibbs!!👏👏



Atlanta – P9

COTA – P9

Richmond – P9

Bristol – P10 pic.twitter.com/BnGzTmHou9 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) April 10, 2023

Yes, he was born with the right name. He has been given some great equipment over the years. But these Next Gen cars don’t lie. Even in a good car, there are some things you can’t fake in these new Cup cars. Ty Gibbs has proven he has the talent to go along with the family name. Alex Bowman is the only other drive that has four straight top-10s this year.

As he continues to improve in his rookie year, he continues to widen the gap on Noah Gragson. It will be interesting to see if either driver can get a win this year. There are a lot more races before the Sunoco Rookie of the Year is handed out.

Ty Gibbs Heading to Playoffs?

While it will take a lot more positive results, Ty Gibbs is on his way to vying for a playoff spot. Of course, getting a win would help move that along. Until that happens, top-10 finishes and solid stage performances could get him in the top-16.

Right now, Gibbs is 18th overall in the NASCAR point standings. He leads Daniel Suárez, Chase Briscoe and Austin Dillon, all playoff drivers a year ago. At 174 points, Gibbs is just nine away from Chris Buescher in 16th.

Meanwhile, Noah Gragson is trying to find his footing. He has no top-10 finishes on the season and has led a single lap all year. With just 91 points, Gragson finds himself behind Gibbs in 30th overall. It is going to take a big effort to flip the script.

With Martinsville on the schedule next, it feels like Ty Gibbs is going to get another top-10 finish. Why wouldn’t he? At this point, it feels inevitable. However, when a driver gets comfortable, that’s when disaster can strike.