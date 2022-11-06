Ty Gibbs Out of NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Due to ‘Family Emergency’

Today at Phoenix Raceway, Ty Gibbs will not race for 23XI Racing in the No. 23 Toyota. The team says that Gibbs has had a “family emergency.” In place of Gibbs (who was replacing Kurt Busch) will be Daniel Hemric. Hemric has lots of NASCAR experience and was the 2019 Cup Series Rookie of the Year.

This comes a day after Ty Gibbs won the Xfinity Series Championship. This has to be a whirlwind for the Gibbs family and hopefully, all is well in the end.

The 23XI Racing team didn’t have as many options to pick from as they might in a usual race weekend. Since the Truck Series and Xfinity Series have raced already, a lot of those drivers have left the track to return home after a long season.

When Bubba Wallace was suspended, it was John Hunter Nemechek that replaced him. However, there was a bit more heads-up when that happened. This was a last-minute thing to find a driver at the track and someone that would be able to not just drive for 23XI but also in a Toyota.

The season finale is this afternoon as the NASCAR Cup Series takes on Phoenix Raceway. Ty Gibbs has been getting a lot of track time in the Cup Series this year. It’s a shame that he will be unable to finish the season out, but family comes first.

Ty Gibbs Xfinity Series Champion

This season wasn’t the easiest for Ty Gibbs. In fact, the Xfinity Series was incredibly competitive this season as it often is every season. But it’s hard to look at the field with Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, and AJ Allmendinger and not be impressed.

This field has a good mix of young drivers looking to prove themselves and older guys hoping to get back into the top ranks of the sport. Throughout the season, Gibbs was there to take seven wins on the season and 16 top-five finishes as well.

The most important win came on Saturday night as he beat out rival Gragson for the championship. The Championship 4 ran strong with Allgaier finishing third.

Let’s hope that this weekend can remain a good one for the Gibbs family as they deal with the family emergency.