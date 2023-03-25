Tyler Reddick Changing Up His ‘Spicy’ Eating Habits After Suffering From Stomach Bug

If you’re driving 300-500 miles at 180+ MPH, a stomach bug is the last thing you want. That’s why Tyler Reddick is changing his eating habits. It isn’t often that we think about these things in NASCAR. But imagine being sick while strapped into a racecar. Not fun.

While many fans didn’t know it, last week in Atlanta, Tyler Reddick was sick. It was bad enough that John Hunter Nemechek was prepared to step in and race for him if he had to. Reddick has learned his lesson.

Reddick fell ill before the race and by his account, it wasn’t a 24-hour bug. Over a few days, Reddick just felt sick to his stomach and really thought he might have to step out of the Ambetter Health 400.

Now that he’s on the other side of it, the 23XI Racing driver wants to make sure he can prevent it in the future.

“I like to eat spicy stuff and sometimes splurge on things that I probably shouldn’t eat as a driver,” Reddick said when asked about his eating habits. “Just had to clean that up a little bit. That definitely helped the recovery.”

Check out his full comments courtesy of Bob Pockrass, Fox Sports.

Tyler Reddick said he had a gastrointestinal virus last week prior to the Atlanta race and possibly what he had eaten made it worse. On whether he’ll change his diet on race weekends: pic.twitter.com/lS1QRZQfHM — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 25, 2023

Good news, Tyler Reddick feels healthy again. And even better news, he has a really fast Toyota Camry TRD this weekend.

Tyler Reddick on Front Row For Sunday

The practice session on Friday was all about Tyler Reddick. He wasn’t just fast, he was really fast and left little doubt that he would be competing for the pole. During Saturday’s qualifying rounds, it was clear.

Reddick posted the fastest overall time in the qualifying rounds. However, it didn’t come in the final round. He led Group B by quite a bit, the only driver to go under 2:11.00. While he had some great speed in the final round, it wasn’t enough.

Tire falloff had done enough to make it harder for Tyler Reddick on the track. Meanwhile, William Byron took the pole award by just a hair. The two drivers will start side-by-side for Sunday’s Cup Series race.

COTA has been kind to Reddick so far. I think the No. 45 is going to be competing for the checkered flag all afternoon on Sunday.