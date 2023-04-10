Tyler Reddick Disappointed He Couldn’t Make Last Lap Move on Christopher Bell at Bristol

With the caution coming out at the end of the race, Tyler Reddick never had a chance to make a move on Christopher Bell for the win at Bristol. Those NASCAR dirt racers were tearing up the track at Bristol and we almost got to see another intense last-lap pass attempt.

Until that caution came out, I’m sure fans were seeing a repeat of Chase Briscoe’s last-lap pass attempt on Tyler Reddick last year. However, we never got to see it. Bell went on to win under caution and Reddick was left wondering “what if?”

When Reddick got out of his car, he was clearly disappointed. But, he took it in stride and realized P2 is better than his P16 finish from Richmond. Good rebound, on to the next one.

“It was a lot of fun honestly. Really intense towards the end there. Definitely feel like I found a bit more, thought I had us at the edge but I wasn’t quite there in the last couple of laps, definitely found it. Just hate it for everyone on this SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD. Just needed to be a little bit closer than I was,” Reddick explained.

“I think with two to go it would have been really bold to try to make that move work. Obviously, on the white flag coming into [turns] 3 and 4 I was going to see. We’ll never know if it worked. But still a good rebound for us.”

Something tells me that we might see some more great battles between Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick his year. Those two drivers feel like the future of the sport, especially in the Toyota camp. Both have championship potential, too.

Tyler Reddick With Another Top-5

The good news for Tyler Reddick is this is yet another top-5 finish on his record this year. After eight races, he has five top-5s and top-10s. The 23XI Racing driver also has a win on the year after dominating COTA. All that is to say, he’s having a good season.

With 235 points, Reddick is just behind Kyle Larson in the points standings at fifth. This year he’s led for 113 laps and has just a couple of DNF finishes which happened earlier in the season. Bell leads the Cup Series standings, leaving Reddick as the second-best Toyota in the field.

Heading to Martinsville, Tyler Reddick might be rolling his eyes. This is not a track that he has had the best luck at and it will be something that he works on between now and raceday I’m sure. Lots of sim time for these drivers as they go back to asphalt.

In six starts at Martinsville in the Cup Series, Reddick has a best finish of P8 that came in April 2021. Last year his two races at this venue ended as P18 and P35 finishes.

Tyler Reddick is looking to win a championship this year. The next step is Sunday at Martinsville.