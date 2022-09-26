tyler-reddick-wins-at-texas-motor-speedway-one-week-after-being-eliminated-from-playoffs

Another race, another spoiler. Tyler Reddick was eliminated just one week ago and now he’s taking the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway. It was an ugly race. This one took about a fourth of Sunday to get through with. 500 miles is no joke, folks! NASCAR in the hot heat of Texas gets messy.

CHECKERED FLAG: @TylerReddick is victorious in Texas!



He picks up his third win of the 2022 season! pic.twitter.com/wCB1UcJ0Q1 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 26, 2022

Texas Motor Speedway was quite an event, wasn’t it Outsiders? This was pure unadulterated chaos the entire time. Cars spinning, going into the wall, a weather delay, it was all very NASCAR. It was scary when Cody Ware wrecked, but he was later released from the care center.

Tyler Reddick Outlasts the Field

This race just couldn’t get going with any kind of rhythm, but Tyler Reddick broke through. It helped some and hindered others. With 30 laps to go, the race was under another caution and waiting to restart. The restarts gave life to drivers like Ryan Blaney and Justin Haley. It wouldn’t be enough, though.

Through all of those incidents, we have Tyler Reddick standing unscathed. Or at least, he seemed to have made the least amount of mistakes. The tire strategy was important and even those who had a solid strategy fell victim to the bumps of Texas. It was another example of how these tires don’t hold up under certain conditions.

Reddick didn’t worry about it at all. He got out in the lead and kept moving fast, other drivers like Joey Logano tried their best, but the Richard Childress Racing team put a fast car out on the track.

Playoff Implications

When it comes to playoff standings, each lap just put Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman further and further into the hole. Those two drivers will have a lot of work to do, likely a checkered flag, if they want to make it to the Round of 8. Tyler Reddick will take this win as consolation for the early elimination.

Así llegarán a Talladega. pic.twitter.com/C6Xi1ShBEP — Tony Rivera (@TonyRiveraSPEED) September 26, 2022

Joey Logano is going to be on top of the new standings +30 above the cut line. Bell is -29 while Bowman is -30 for 12th place currently. Chase Elliott went from leading to barely holding on at 8th. Next week at Talladega will surely be less eventful, right Outsiders?