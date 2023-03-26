Tyler Reddick Wins EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

23XI Racing is back in victory lane as Tyler Reddick takes the checkered flag at Circuit of the Americas, his third NASCAR Cup Series road course win in two years. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix had a lot of overtime restarts. On each one of them, Reddick proved himself to be the best driver.

This was a huge win for Tyler Reddick. Last year, he was leading on the final restart at COTA when he got dumped at Turn 1. This year, he led 40 laps and on each restart, he outlasted challenge after challenge, driver after driver.

William Byron couldn’t do it. Kyle Busch couldn’t do it. Alex Bowman couldn’t do it. Reddick flexed his road course talents for all to see.

"That's my boy."- @KurtBusch pic.twitter.com/TzjPqGhDeW — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 26, 2023

On his way to the checkered flag, Tyler Reddick won Stage 2. This was a battle that was between him and William Byron for most of the afternoon. When the late restarts began to pile up, that’s when the No. 45 Toyota pulled away.

Behind Reddick, Busch was P2, Bowman P3, Ross Chastain P4, and Byron P5.

Reddick was fast at practice, fast in qualifying, and fast for the entire race. What was great about this Sunday’s event was seeing no stage breaks. It gave Reddick and his team a chance to switch tire strategy during an early caution and lead the way for so many laps.

Tyler Reddick Wins First Race With 23XI

This is a major win for Tyler Reddick. He’s got his first win ever with 23XI Racing and it didn’t even take that long. Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin are going to be more than happy about that. And it might help Bubba Wallace get over his disappointment.

That No. 45 car now has three different winners since 23XI Racing started running it. Kurt Busch, Wallace, and Reddick. There is just something about that 23 car that makes it so elusive.

Without stage breaks, we got to see a lot of green flag racing. That made for a lot of fun back and forth between Byron and Reddick.

It was great to hear Kurt Busch call Tyler Reddick’s win from the FOX booth. In fact, Kurt got a little emotional watching his old car drive to victory lane. The first road course race of the year goes to Reddick in the 45. He’s proving to be one of if not the best road course driver in NASCAR.