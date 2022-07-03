tyler-reddick-wins-kwik-trip-250-at-road-america-for-first-career-cup-series-win

This was a hard-fought and, for the most part, clean NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America. Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag. With all the twists and turns, the tire strategy was important today. Thankfully, the race was much cleaner than the Xfinity Series yesterday. The driving was aggressive but not overly aggressive.

With Tyler Reddick biding his time, it was a smart and patient race. Through the first stage, Chase Briscoe was looking like the man to beat. However, he wasn’t able to keep that up into the second stage with some issues here and there. Still, he earned his second career stage win and earned some points that he was really needing.

In the Xfinity Series, Kyle Larson was the man to beat. He did lose, to Ty Gibbs actually. He was tough in this race as well, as he is at every course. His road course racing is elite, but it wasn’t meant to be this Sunday. In the second stage, it was all Ryan Blaney.

Again, the leaders in the stage prior couldn’t keep up. The final stage was taken over by Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick. The No. 8 led the No. 9 as the laps ticked down under 20 to go. Then eventually 10 to go. This was the race of the day right here. Larson was not far behind, but he just wasn’t making up the speed and time he needed to get back into contention.

It just wouldn’t be enough.

Tyler Reddick Takes Down Chase Elliott for First Cup Series Win

When it came down to Reddick and Elliott, it was a story of two different drivers in different places this season. For No. 8, the pressure was on. He needed to grab a win to get into the playoffs, and had no room for error. He fumbled the Bristol Dirt Race earlier this year. Elliott just won last week, but he was on a mission to be the first driver to three wins on the year and extend his points standings lead.

With 10 laps to go, Reddick showed signs that he was pulling away. However, Elliott never left his rear view mirror. Those corners were tight and each of these drivers was burning their tires in an effort to take the checkered flag. However, only one could come away with the win today.

When NASCAR went to COTA, Ross Chastain got his first win. Sonoma, Daniel Suarez got his first win. And at Road America? Tyler Reddick takes the checkered flag for his first win. What a race from that Richard Childress Racing team.

HIS MOMENT IS HERE!



Retweet to congratulate @TylerReddick on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/ukhmtqbH17 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 3, 2022

There have been more first-time winners this season than any season besides 1950. It’s a good time to be a fan of the sport. Reddick is in the playoffs!