In case you were wondering how Chase Elliott felt about Noah Gragson picking a fight with Ross Chastain, he’s all on board. NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver was there for the aftermath of the incident and he seemed to be on the side of the rookie.

Although Gragson got punched in the head, he was fired up as he was separated from Chastain. As Noah went by, Chase Elliott gave him a little word of encouragement. It seems that Gragson’s move was popular among other drivers.

Is there going to be a little more to this than meets the eye? I don’t know. But Chase said “Somebody’s gotta do it.” The only question is, why not Chase?

For those that keep up with NASCAR drivers on Twitter, you might have noticed an interesting video that Denny Hamlin shared. It was a funny clip, but it seemed to implicate that Chase Elliott was somehow involved in the Gragson-Chastain fight.

Now we know what Hamlin meant when he posted this Hasbulla meme.

So, where does this go from here?

Chase Elliott supports the fight, but did it work?

I’ve not been in many fights. But I was raised to make sure whether I started it or ended it, that a point was made. So, what point was made after Gragson and Chastain’s scrap on Sunday? I’m not sure it is what Chase Elliott had in mind.

Perhaps it is because Elliott didn’t see Ross throw that right hand into Noah’s face. Maybe he did see it and didn’t care. But this has done nothing but help Chastain. He’s been the talk of the series for two years. Every driver complains about him whenever they can.

The first guy to try to do something about it got sent back to his pit box with a sore jaw. I don’t know if we’re going to see many other drivers approach Melon Man on pit road after that.

If Chase Elliott feels so strongly that something needs to be done, then maybe he needs to step in and be the one who has “got to do it.” However you feel about Gragson’s move, at least he was willing to step up to Chastain and put his hands on him. I don’t see any other drivers lining up to do that.

Tony Stewart might still have a point when he says NASCAR drivers are wimps. He just can’t say it about Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson anymore.