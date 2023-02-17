This is a massive weekend for 23XI Racing with the Daytona 500 and Michael Jordan‘s 60th birthday. Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick sent their well wishes. Of course, it is a bit awkward since Wallace is the guy that’s been around and Reddick is the new free-agent pick-up.

As Michael Jordan turns 60 today, February 17, folks are still debating if he’s the true GOAT of basketball. Especially with LeBron James claiming the scoring title for himself. However, at 23XI there is only one GOAT.

This video is great because it shows the difference between Bubba Wallace in his third year with the team and then Tyler Reddick in his first. “Happy birthday dog!” versus “Happy birthday Michael, thanks for bringing me on the team, man.”

Legend, Goat 🐐, but we call you bossman.



Happy Birthday to our co-owner Michael Jordan! 🎂 #ForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/nIRWECPxbE — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) February 17, 2023

I know that Jordan has a lot of trophies and rings. A multi-sport athlete, if you wanna go there. However, I’m sure one thing that he doesn’t have that he’d really like to have – a Daytona 500 win.

The GOAT doesn’t get into something like owning a NASCAR team unless he’s serious about winning. Bubba Wallace finished P2 last season in this race. Can he put that No. 23 McDonald’s car in the front this time and take the checkered flag?

Bubba Wallace Solid in Qualifying, Duel

So far, there hasn’t been much to write home to the bossman about. Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick did alright in qualifying and in the Duel races. In the first round of qualifying, Wallace was the fastest Toyota and just missed the second round.

As for Reddick, it seems that he’s still getting used to his Toyota Camry TRD. That No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota looks great, but he’s gotta get it up the track faster. It wasn’t all bad for Reddick, who had three wins last season. He will start on Row 13 next to Erik Jones in that sick Guns N’ Roses scheme.

Tonight the Truck Series is going to race and then we get some Saturday Xfinity action all leading up to the Daytona 500 on Sunday. It is one of the best weekends of the year and a sign that Spring is just around the corner.

Will we see a 23XI win with Bubba Wallace or Tyler Reddick?