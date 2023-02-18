WATCH: 61-Year-Old ARCA Driver Livid After Fiery Wreck at Daytona

While the ARCA Menard’s Series was just a few laps into the Daytona 200 on Saturday afternoon, 61-year-old Scott Melton was caught in a wreck. His car was sent into the wall with a hard collision and then things started to get worse. It isn’t the NASCAR Cup Series, but it’s a lot of fun.

For those that don’t usually watch the ARCA series, you should. It is a mixed bag of drivers. You have talented young up-and-comers, a diverse array of backgrounds, and a very wide range of ages.

This wreck happened just as the ARCA race was 12 laps in. There was already a caution flag before Scott wrecked. It really seemed like a bad move from the other driver involved and, as a top ten driver in qualifying, he was not happy to have his car junked like this for no reason.

As a driver that does this for the love of the sport, it clearly feels personal for Melton. He’s got his own name on the car for a reason. The Michigan driver let his frustrations be known on the track and off when he was out of the care center.

“We worked four years to get here,” Melton said after his ARCA wreck. “… Somebody [wrecks me] on lap 6, lap 7, I’m speechless.”

When you see a small team lose a car like this, it stinks. While we see the big names and teams with all of the best equipment, that isn’t the case in this series. Most of these drivers have day jobs away from the track.

Melton felt he had a strong car and the best he had ever had at Daytona. So, he’ll have to wait for next season if he wants to win Daytona.

Early ARCA Wreck Wasn’t the Only One

Of course, the ARCA Series is full of wrecks and cautions, in general. Scott Melton and his fiery ride on the wall were not the only issues that this race faced. Let’s remember that we have a field that includes two drivers over 60 years old, teenagers, diversity program drivers, a pizza driver, and a former Hollywood star in Frankie Muniz.

This is a series for the people, by the people. That also means we saw a lot of bad moves and bumps during the race. We had double-digit cautions in a race that is only 80 laps long. That’s tough.

However, even with all of the mistakes we saw in the Daytona 200, we saw some great car control. These cars got loose a few times and bumped into one another, cars drove up and down the track at random, and these drivers avoided major catastrophes for the most part.

Daytona usually has the “big one” and this time, that didn’t happen.