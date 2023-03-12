WATCH: Aric Almirola Hits the Wall After Tire Blows Up at Phoenix Raceway

This is something that we have not seen in NASCAR with the Next Gen car. Aric Almirola’s wheel blew off his car. After his tire blew up coming off turn four near the start-finish line, he was put into the wall as his right front came off.

This wasn’t a pit issue. Aric Almirola was getting through the day just fine. However, his tire blew up and not only put him into the wall but it also blew the whole wheel off. The caution was the first of the day not during a stage break.

Watch as the 10 comes through and the wheel just blasts off of the car.

Caution for an incident with the No. 10. pic.twitter.com/pIGLZBwqLb — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 12, 2023

Aric Almirola said on the radio “The wheel broke.” However, NASCAR issued a two-lap penalty to Almirola. That likely means we will see some pit crew suspensions coming. That has changed to just a two-race suspension and the crew chief does not have to be one of the suspensions.

For Almirola, it probably feels like deja vu. He was running well last week when he hit the wall and brought out a late caution. This is just a tough situation. You didn’t have a loose wheel, it just broke and sent your parts rolling on the track. Still, NASCAR issued the penalty.

Aric Almirola Struggles, Teammate Thrives

As Aric Almirola attempts to salvage something out of his Sunday at Phoenix, his teammate Kevin Harvick is doing very well. There isn’t much that has slowed him down as he moved up 12 positions on the day. Late in Stage 2, he is P3 with the Hendrick duo of William Byron and Kyle Larson in his sights.

With nine wins at Phoenix, Harvick knows how to get the job done. Is The Closer going to show these young guys exactly how he got his name? He has a good chance of doing it. If he can get off of pit road quickly and find some long-run speed, things could be looking up for Harvick.

This race is going to come down to this final stage and how these teams and drivers execute. There can be some moments ahead that will lead to disaster for a driver or two. We will see if that happens near the front or the back and if that has an impact on the finish.

Don’t count out the Stewart-Haas Racing veteran.