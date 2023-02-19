WATCH: Big Wreck Knocks Martin Truex Jr., Chase Briscoe, Others Out of Daytona 500 Late

With 18 laps to go, we thought we were gearing up for the finish of this Daytona 500. Martin Truex Jr. and others got caught in a wreck. Ryan Preece was spun around the track and it caused all kinds of chaos for these NASCAR drivers.

Besides Martin Truex Jr. and Preece, Kevin Harvick, Michael McDowell, and others were involved. It was about as bad as that wreck earlier when Ryan Blaney was involved and took out Chase Elliott and more.

The Daytona 500 gives and takes and this time it took quite a lot before we got the final run of the race. We’re not going to see Briscoe or Preece anymore after this.

This was also the last lap for Martin Truex Jr. The No. 19 driver thought the numbers were on his side with February 19, it was his 19th Daytona 500 start – it all pointed to him. However, it didn’t work. Truex was junked just like the others in this wreck.

When you come to Daytona you either win it, or wreck it. Either way, you feel like you gave it your all. Just when we thought we knew where this race was going, things change in a big way. It’s amazing how the Daytona 500 can pivot on a dime.

Daytona 500 Breaks Hearts

The last couple of dozen laps or so are always wild. You could feel this field getting antsy. It was on the brink of spilling over and turning into something nasty. That’s exactly what we got late in the race with this wreck. While Martin Truex and others worked hard for this chance at a championship, you can stop Daytona.

After this Daytona 500, we’re going to know who is made of steel. It’s all about keeping clean, avoiding wrecks, and being fast as hell. Late in the race, it is hard to really come up with a move other than put the gas down and white knuckle the wheel until it’s over.

When you see cars start to push and shove for position, bad things happen. But the only way to advance is to do some rubbing and some racing. The Daytona 500 is legendary for a reason. We saw multiple examples of why tonight.

The 2023 season is underway. We are on the road to the playoffs.