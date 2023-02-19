WATCH: BRELAND Performs National Anthem Ahead of Daytona 500, USAF Thunderbirds Deliver Epic Flyover

The season is officially underway. Singer-songwriter BRELAND got things started ahead of the Daytona 500 with the National Anthem. His rendition was just as good as NASCAR fans were hoping for and expecting. It was also paired with an amazing flyover courtesy of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

It just wouldn’t be the Daytona 500 without a great anthem and a flyover. Loud, beautiful noises are the name of the game in NASCAR. Breland has done this National Anthem thing before for NASCAR, but this was different.

I’m sure he took it all in. The anthem, the flyover, it’s all so perfect and a great way to get this Daytona 500 started.

I think NASCAR will have BRELAND back for another performance sometime. NASCAR brought out all the stars for this race and it is a lot of fun to see the A-List stars hanging around the track.

Look at this flyover.

Daytona 500 Set and Ready to Go

I don’t know about y’all Outsiders, but I’m shaking a bit as we watch this race get underway. It is absolutely electric at Daytona, there is a lot to be excited about heading into the afternoon. The Daytona 500 is the biggest event in all of stock car racing and it couldn’t be better than this.

Last year it was the rookie Austin Cindric who took the win. This season it could be anyone in the field. With Travis Pastrana and Jimmie Johnson making appearances, as well as IndyCar driver Conor Daly – it’s impossible to pick a winner, favorite, underdog, or anything.

NASCAR is all about the drama and the intensity. The Daytona 500 brings that and more. It’s the first race, the most important race, and every single one of these drivers wants a chance at taking that checkered flag.

Flyovers, National Anthem, it’s all about the pomp and circumstance on this day. The Clash is fun, but the NASCAR season begins with the Daytona 500.