NASCAR is heading to Las Vegas this weekend and some drivers are hoping to get lucky. Bubba Wallace has a new scheme for Sin City. The first two weeks of the season have not gone Wallace’s way. He hopes to turn that around as he gets to Vegas.

These 23XI Racing schemes are thought out and well put together. Every single one is stunning it seems. If we could just get Tyler Reddick into a non-black scheme then we’d be talking.

This blue Columbia scheme is going to look great out in the desert. It might help Bubba Wallace keep his cool as he goes back to the track where he had the Kyle Larson incident last October. Wallace will have a lot to think about, but at least he looks good.

We have an ace up our sleeve this Sunday in Las Vegas when @BubbaWallace goes all in at @LVMotorSpeedway with the No. 23 Columbia Toyota Camry TRD car. pic.twitter.com/mWKgLtESzj — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) February 28, 2023

23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace are ready to roll the dice! This is going to be a really fun weekend of NASCAR action and should produce some memorable moments as it so often does. This Michael Jordan-owned team has put together some fast cars, the only problem is getting them to the finish line.

2023 is a big year for this No. 23 team. Bubba knows it, his crew knows it, and they still have a confidence about them despite some poor results. That might change if Wallace keeps getting DNFs, but until then – they’ll keep putting fast cars out there and see what happens.

Bubba Wallace Hoping For Strong Showing in Vegas

At the Pala Casino 400 in Fontana, Bubba Wallace was racing well. He had some issues early that made it to where he had to fight his way up to the front. However, he was able to get into the mix.

Even as the race got going into the later stages, he was right there. That Toyota Camry looked like the only Toyota that could actually compete with the Chevys on Sunday. However, things didn’t end the best as Bubba’s No. 23 Leidos Camry overheated.

With the mechanical failure, there was nothing for Bubbba Wallace to do at that point. NASCAR is a tricky sport. Even when everything seems to get going right, here comes an overheating issue out of the blue.

With his new Columbia scheme for this weekend, I’m sure that Wallace is going to feel fast. Let’s see if he keeps it out of the garage.