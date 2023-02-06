WATCH: Bubba Wallace Bumps Team Owner Denny Hamlin to Take the Lead at Busch Light Clash

Don’t look now, Bubba Wallace just pushed his team owner Denny Hamlin to the side to take the lead at the Busch Light Clash. While it wasn’t completely his doing, it is what happened. Hamlin had been racing strong all night until this point.

The Toyotas for both Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing have been good on Sunday night in L.A. Bubba Wallace found himself between Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. That’s when things got bumpy.

Wallace caught a little hit from Truex Jr. went forward and hit Hamlin. Then, he just kept moving and found himself in the lead with Truex behind. Meanwhile, the No. 11 fell back to 12th before he got his momentum back.

Bubba Wallace is out here to drive and to win a race. While it probably wasn’t his idea to take out his team owner like that, rubbing is racing and that is 10x more true at this small track. With the giant DoorDash logos all around the track, it’d be nice to see the 23 take the win.

Denny Hamlin is known for holding grudges. Given the Toyotas that were involved, I think he can forgive and forget this minor transgression. Although it wasn’t long until Hamlin was making contact with his mortal enemy – Ross Chastain.

No. 23 Bubba Wallace Looking to Win Busch Light Clash in 2023

In 2022 it was the No. 22 of Joey Logano that found the checkered flag at the Busch Light Clash. He would go on to win the Cup Series championship. Bubba Wallace is hoping that trend holds steady for 2023 and his No. 23 Toyota Camry.

After taking his team owner out with a little rough racing, Wallace might want to win this race. It would be a nice consolation for Hamlin to have his 23XI Racing team come away with the trophy at the end of the night.

The good news is that Bubba Wallace was the top car as the midway break came around. After 75 laps, Wiz Khalifa came out for the halftime concert. With another half of the race to go, Bubba has a tough task ahead of him. But he’s been strong the whole weekend and looks poised for a big night.