WATCH: Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin Spin Kyle Larson Back-to-Back During COTA Race

This COTA road race is getting a little wild, y’all. Bubba Wallace seemed to lose brakes and slammed into Kyle Larson. Soon, Denny Hamlin followed. In two different incidents, the 23XI Racing driver and then the team owner got into the No. 5 of Larson.

As the race was getting going after the first caution, Bubba Wallace dove into a turn and couldn’t slow down. He ended up finding the rear of Kyle Larson and the 5 went spinning off the track.

This is what went down as Wallace got into Larson and sent some kind of fluid all over the track.

An incident has occurred between the No. 23 and the No. 5. pic.twitter.com/KyQbQiIV2X — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 26, 2023

The caution came out and the cars were going around the track to make it to the pits. That’s when things got even weirder. Denny Hamlin was driving alongside Bubba Wallace and Larson was ahead of them.

Larson slowed up to make the pit road entry and that’s when Hamlin spun Larson out. The 5 suffered some damage but was able to continue. Bubba Wallace was out of the race following the damage he suffered. He has five DNF results in the last seven road course races.

Bubba Wallace Gets Raw End of Kyle Larson Wreck

While it was Bubba hitting Larson, it was the 23 that got the raw end of the deal. Things just didn’t pan out for Wallace as his team tried to repair the car. When they were unable to get it fixed, Wallace expressed a ton of frustration. He slammed his hand down on the hood of the car and had some harsh words for himself.

Last week at Atlanta, an early race mistake put him out of the race. He said it was a “rookie mistake.” Well, he was even more frustrated today.

“Broke toe link in the rear and then the oil line. Just trying my hardest not to go down that slippery slope of self-doubt here. Two weeks in a row making rookie mistakes, six years in the Cup? Need to be replaced.”

Those are tough words. Hopefully, Richmond next week will be a turn of fortune for Bubba Wallace. He’s shown speed this season, but mistakes like today will result in finishes like today.