WATCH: Bubba Wallace Ditches Skateboard For Scooter After Falling at COTA

Last year at COTA, Bubba Wallace was feeling himself while walking the track and brought out the skateboard… Never again. With the NASCAR driver getting to Austin, Texas for the race weekend, he had to relive the terrible moment of biting it while going downhill on the track.

Even if you’ve got a wide cruiser board like Bubba Wallace rides on, gravel and rough pavement will end you. Not to mention the speed wobbles. Look, Wallace is lucky he didn’t do a Chase Elliott at COTA last year with this fall.

Let’s rewatch it.

Sorry, @BubbaWallace, but … PUT. IT. OUT. 😂



Don't forget to send us your videos to be a part of NASCAR RaceDay using #PutItOut.

That was rough for Bubba Wallace. He could have broken an ankle, wrist, arms, or something. It was a tough fall, but he knows how to learn a lesson.

As Bubba stepped out of his hauler, he realized something… he needed a scooter.

Skateboard stays on the bus… bad memories pic.twitter.com/sdNtBqP3dJ — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) March 25, 2023

So far this weekend, the scooters were a good call and it appears that Wallace has a fast ride. Not to mention his teammate Tyler Reddick who will start P2 on Sunday. 23XI Racing has some fast cars at COTA and the drivers appear ready to perform.

If Bubba Wallace can keep his speed from practice and qualifying then he should be doing just fine on Sunday.

Bubba Wallace Shows Speed Early at COTA

So, without some extra bumps and bruises from a skateboard accident this year, Bubba Wallace seems to be feeling good. At least good enough to have some decent starting position. He was 8th fastest at practice as Reddick topped the field with a super fast lap. He wasn’t too far off in qualifying.

Wallace barely missed out on making the top five in his qualifying group. So, he didn’t move on to the final. But he had the fastest time of all the drivers not in the second round of qualifying. So, with Reddick starting on the front row, Wallace will start P11.

On the front of Row 6, Bubba is going to start next to last year’s race winner, Ross Chastain. That will be a good place to be as the driver tries to move up the field and get to the front as soon as possible.

Bubba Wallace is skateboard free this weekend. Maybe that’s the secret to some good road course racing?