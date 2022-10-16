WATCH: Bubba Wallace Has Strong Words For Kyle Larson After Crash at South Point 400

So, it doesn’t look like Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson are going to have a beer together after today’s NASCAR action in Las Vegas. Wallace and Larson got into one another during Stage 2 of the South Point 400.

Larson ran the 45 up the track a bit and into the wall. Wallace took exception to it. After the two of them crashed and got out of their cars, things escalated further. Wallace started to shove Larson, and it looked like it might boil over into a full fight, but the Hendricks Motorsports driver wanted nothing to do with it.

Thankfully, it ended after a short spat in the infield. Bubba Wallace talked with NBC right after they were released from the care center.

“Cliff’s smart enough to know how easy these cars break so when you get shoved into the fence, deliberately like [Kyle Larson] did, trying to force me to lift, the steering was gone. So, just so happened to be there. Hate it, hate it for our team.”

“Larson wanted to make it a three-wide dive bomb, never cleared me and uh, I don’t lift. I know I’m kinda new to running at the front but I don’t lift. Wasn’t even in a spot to lift and he never lifted either, and now we’re junk, so. Just a piss-poor move on his execution.”

Bubba Wallace Shoves Kyle Larson After Wreck

This was a strange scene to watch unfold. Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson really don’t have a lot of negative history between them. The whole situation unfolded quickly and the thing is, it was a long walk for Wallace to make to get to Larson. He thought long and hard about things.

The weather isn’t the only thing that’s hot in Las Vegas this Sunday.

This was a race that Bubba Wallace believed he could win. It felt a lot like Kansas, really. When this wreck happened and Wallace was taken out of the race, his emotions got the best of him. This was going to be a big week for 23XI. The Kurt Busch and Tyler Reddick news came out, being in Vegas, and Wallace had a really fast car.

That doesn’t excuse the shoving and possible on-track retaliation.