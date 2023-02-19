WATCH: Bubba Wallace Hits the Wall, Pits From Second Place Early in the Daytona 500

Bubba Wallace started on Row 8 and moved up the field to put himself in second place early in the Daytona 500, but it didn’t last. The No. 23 car took a bump from behind courtesy of Martin Truex Jr. and was soon in the wall and taking damage.

While he was able to control the car, Bubba Wallace did have to take a pit stop right after the field hit pit road. It feels like you’re just going backward when you find yourself revisiting the pit crew so soon after a stop.

Here’s the hit, and the save from Wallace. This could have resulted in a lot of cars being damaged. Wallace is going to try to work his way back up after this setback. He has a fast car.

Bubba Wallace gets a bump from Martin Truex Jr. #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/FPpuqlhmYL — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 19, 2023

This is a developing story…