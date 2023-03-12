WATCH: Bubba Wallace Posts Hilarious ‘Hype’ Video Before Phoenix

For Bubba Wallace, it’s all fun and games in the desert on Sunday. The NASCAR driver posted a hilarious “hype” video. Bubba is known for posting some pretty great videos before races. He knows how to get fans excited ahead of a big day.

While the Toyotas as a whole have had a struggle this season, Bubba Wallace is hoping to turn things around. 23XI Racing is looking for a strong finish from both cars today. However, this video might not get the blood pumping quite how Bubba wanted.

Prepare for the best (worst) hype video that you’ve seen this weekend.

Hired an editor to make a hype video and he gave me this… pic.twitter.com/4qYrdkrwRr — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) March 12, 2023

All jokes aside, I think that Bubba Wallace is ready to go today. He has a little bit of confidence that he didn’t have in seasons past. Perhaps this is the new look 23. Confidence can carry you a long way, but you have to execute in the car.

Wallace’s boss, Denny Hamlin, was the fastest Toyota in qualifying. He is starting P2 on the front row. He was beaten by the rocket ship that was Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Chevy.

Bubba Wallace Hopes to Drive Better Than He Flips Fries

In case you didn’t see it, Bubba Wallace got ready for this weekend with a shift at McDonald’s. No offense to Bubba, but he doesn’t need to quit his day job. Wallace hopes to drive a little better this Sunday than he was dishing out fries.

If Denny Hamlin can unlock the speed of these Toyotas, then other drivers should be able to as well. Who knows if the 23XI Racing team got the right adjustments made? We will see in just a few short minutes what happens.

