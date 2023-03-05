WATCH: Bubba Wallace Releases Epic Hype Video Ahead of Pennzoil 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace is ready to get his 2023 season on track following a slow start at Daytona and Fontana.

Wallace, starting 13th in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, released a hype video on Twitter ahead of the race. He included the famous starting command from Kevin James 16 years ago, in which the actor said with passion, “God bless our troops, God Bless America and gentlemen, start your engines.”

Following a 20th place DNF in the Daytona 500, Wallace had a fast car in last Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 until his No. 23 Toyota Camry engine overheated with 25 laps remaining. Wallace suffered another DNF, credited with a 30th place result.

“She’s dirty, but she’s in one piece,” Wallace wrote on Twitter. “Proud of everyone’s effort @23XIRacing. Vegas, we’re coming…”

Wallace, 29, had some success at Las Vegas in last season’s fall race. Filling in for the injured Kurt Busch, Wallace won Stage 1 and led 29 laps before an accident ended his day.

NASCAR Cup Series Star Out for Las Vegas Race

Wallace and the field will have to like their chances with Chase Elliott not in the field at Las Vegas. Elliott will miss the Pennzoil 400 after undergoing successful surgery on his left leg Friday night.

Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, injured his leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado. Team owner Rick Hendrick told the AP in a statement that Elliott was “just out of surgery” and “it went well.” He didn’t further elaborate on Elliott’s condition.

Josh Berry, an Xfinity Series regular, will drive the No. 9 car and make his third Cup Series start in Elliott’s absence. He ran two races for Spire Motorsports in 2021. Elliott will need a waiver from NASCAR in order to be eligible for the playoffs due to missing the race. Hendrick emphasized that Elliott’s health was the primary concern.

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” Hendrick said. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support and we’ll provide any resources he needs.”