WATCH: Bubba Wallace Releases Hype Video Ahead of Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta

by Peter Warren
(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

With the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta happening Sunday, Bubba Wallace decided to release a hype video on social media Sunday morning to get NASCAR fans ready for the big race.

Wallace entered the day at No. 19 in the starting lineup for the race. Joey Logano started the race in first place with Austin Cindric right behind him.

Last year in Atlanta at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, William Byron took home the checkered flag while Wallace finished in 13th place, which was his best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Wallace’s best finish this year came in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when he finished in fourth. Byron also won that race, and enters the Ambetter Health 400 on a two-race winning streak. He started the race in 12th behind Kyle Busch.

Bubba Wallace, other NASCAR racers’ positions for Ambetter Health 400

  1. Joey Logano
  2. Austin Cindric
  3. Ryan Blaney
  4. Brad Keselowski
  5. Aric Almirola
  6. Kevin Harvick
  7. Chris Buescher
  8. Chase Briscoe
  9. Kyle Larson
  10. Christopher Bell
  11. Kyle Busch
  12. William Byron
  13. Michael McDowell
  14. Austin Dillon
  15. Alex Bowman
  16. Denny Hamlin
  17. Tyler Reddick
  18. Ross Chastain
  19. Bubba Wallace
  20. Justin Haley
  21. Josh Berry
  22. Noah Gragson
  23. Todd Gilliland
  24. Ryan Preece
  25. Daniel Suarez
  26. Ty Dillon
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. Erik Jones
  29. Martin Truex Jr.
  30. A.J. Allmendinger
  31. Corey Lajoie
  32. Cody Ware
  33. Harrison Burton
  34. J.J. Yeley
  35. Ty Gibbs
  36. B.J. McLeod
