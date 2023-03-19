WATCH: Bubba Wallace Releases Hype Video Ahead of Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta

With the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta happening Sunday, Bubba Wallace decided to release a hype video on social media Sunday morning to get NASCAR fans ready for the big race.

Wallace entered the day at No. 19 in the starting lineup for the race. Joey Logano started the race in first place with Austin Cindric right behind him.

Last year in Atlanta at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, William Byron took home the checkered flag while Wallace finished in 13th place, which was his best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Wallace’s best finish this year came in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when he finished in fourth. Byron also won that race, and enters the Ambetter Health 400 on a two-race winning streak. He started the race in 12th behind Kyle Busch.

Bubba Wallace, other NASCAR racers’ positions for Ambetter Health 400