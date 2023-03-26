WATCH: Comedian Tom Segura Drops Hilarious Prerace COTA Hype Video

As the FOX broadcast began on Sunday afternoon, comedian Tom Segura gave everyone a quick lesson in the similarities between stand-up and NASCAR. With the Cup Series down in Austin, Texas there are all kinds of stars out and about.

NASCAR really wants this COTA weekend to be great. They had Darius Rucker perform a concert prerace. Then, they had Tom Segura on the broadcast with a little bit of a hype video. I didn’t know Segura was a NASCAR fan, but here we are.

You know, the way that he puts it, Segura has a point about the two. Comedy and NASCAR, they are a lot more similar than you think.

Famous celebrity comedian podcast guy @tomsegura knows why NASCAR at COTA is a big deal. 🐻🏁 pic.twitter.com/tLXmG955iF — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 26, 2023

You know, that guy with the podcast had some good points. It was a lot of fun to see Segura involved with the prerace festivities. A nice surprise for fans watching back at home.

As we prepare for this NASCAR road course race, there is some attention that needs to be paid to the ringers in the field. Jenson Button, Kimi Räikkönen – they are interesting factors. With their F1 experience, those turns aren’t as intimidating as other drivers will find. However, they weren’t he ones that shined in qualifying.

Tom Segura Hypes Up TV Crowd Before COTA

So, with Tom Segura giving the fans a little extra energy before the race, NASAR fans are ready to see this one go down. The cars are lined up on pit road and are probably itching to get out on the track. When the green flag drops, it won’t be Button or Kimi near the front.

Jordan Taylor, the IMSA champion filling in for Chase Elliott, was phenomenal in qualifying. You can say it was equipment or whatever you want to say. Those others two have good equipment this weekend. Plain and simple. Taylor is the only one who got into the final round of qualifying on Saturday.

Taylor laid down three of the fastest laps of the afternoon. He ran two laps in the first round, finishing second in his group. When qualifying was all said and done, the sports car driver put the No. 9 in P4 for the start.

Chase Elliott tweeted to his replacement with approval. Elliott will be on the broadcast during Stage 2 of today’s race. He might see his car leading some laps when he joins the FOX booth.