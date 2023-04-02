WATCH: Daniel Suárez and Kyle Larson Collide on Pit Road

Just as the NASCAR field was going through green flag pit stops, Kyle Larson got into some big contact with Daniel Suárez on pit road. This was a strange situation that no one knew what happened when it happened. It just looked like a small bump at first.

After looking at the replay, it was clear that Kyle Larson took more than a bump from the Trackhouse Racing driver. It led to some issues for Larson later on. However, the 5 is one of the fastest cars on the track this afternoon and that is unlikely to change.

This looks like Suárez just had a brain fart of something. Not what you expect to see at this stage of the race.

Kyle Larson made his way into the top 10 again by the end of Stage 2. However, he started to slip up a little as his car began to tighten. He is going to hope for some adjustments between stages will put him in a position to win this race.

Right now, he and his teammate William Byron have been solid. However, the Toyotas are starting to come on as the race gets into some long runs.

Kyle Larson Battled His Car Late in Stage 2

Sometimes, Kyle Larson can get a little doom and gloom on the radio. During he FS1 broadcast we heard his team tell him to just be patient and get to the end of the stage. Larson had an issue turning and he felt that his front fender needed to be worked on.

When you run so well for so long and then get into dirty air and start to slow down, it is frustrating. That’s Richmond racing though. You have to get as much clean air as you can get and when you can get that, fight like hell. This short track provides racing, unlike any other track.

To end Stage 2, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and William Byron led the field. Tire strategy is coming into play. Some teams are hoping a caution or two come out at the right moment. Others hope for 165 laps of clean racing. It will be an interesting finish for sure.

Hamlin battled from behind, can Kyle Larson?