WATCH: Darius Rucker Puts on Awesome Prerace Concert at COTA

Country music and NASCAR what is better than that? Darius Rucker was out at COTA to get fans pumped up for the Cup Series race today. The singer-songwriter is no stranger to the sport of stock car racing and gets a lot of joy from performing for the fans.

By all accounts online, this was an epic concert. Not only did he roll through his hits, but he also threw in some clever covers for the COTA crowd to enjoy. Honestly, it just looks like a good time when Darius Rucker is out at the track.

Here he is performing “Homegrown Honey” for the fans gathered in the prerace.

Just when you thought you had Darius Rucker all figured out, he throws in a curveball just to prove you wrong. In the middle of his set of hit after hit, he had to put in his version of “No Diggity.” The crowd was still filling out in the stands but looks like this is going to be a great turnout in Texas, even with the PGA Tour in Austin this weekend, too.

I mean, did you ever think?

Darius Rucker was rolling with his hits in the pre-race concert and then suddenly drops “No Diggity” into the set. pic.twitter.com/IYFpNMucNA — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) March 26, 2023

Looks like a fun race to be at.

Darius Rucker Rocks Prerace

With Darius Rucker getting the crowd ready for the race, we can start to turn out attention to the action on the track. This Cup Series field is stacked. Not just with talent, but with big names. While there are two F1 champs in the field, Jenson Button and Kimi Räikkönen, Jordan Taylor from IMSA looked the best in qualifying.

Taylor is starting P4 in today’s race. He really shocked people with his quick laps in qualifying. He is used to sports cars, but the Next Gen car is something else entirely. It didn’t look like it mattered all that much as he sped past very good Cup drivers on the road.

So, what are we going to see today? I’m not sure. I personally like Tyler Reddick and Ross Chastain. I think those two are just guys that race these turns with reckless abandon. They are willing to take those risks and oftentimes are able to make it work somehow.

Then again, with no stage breaks, these tires might get soft and we could see some unexpected cautions. Road course action is just minutes away!