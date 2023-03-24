WATCH: Denny Hamlin Answers the Internet’s Most Controversial Questions

When it comes to speaking his mind, Denny Hamlin will not hesitate. But how does he do with the internet’s most controversial questions? Interstate Batteries helped NASCAR fans out with that one. Hamlin had some interesting points to make.

As Denny Hamlin prepares to take on COTA this weekend, he’s taken the time to let a few things be known. Instead of being “wild” takes, Interstate just wanted some “mild” takes so this doesn’t get too crazy…

However, you never know when you start asking people about pineapple on pizza, cats vs. dogs, and if a hot dog is a sandwich…

Pineapple on pizza? Dogs or cats? See what @dennyhamlin thinks about these and other wildly mildly controversial topics before he hits the track in Austin this weekend! Comment your most unnecessary hot take 😅 @JoeGibbsRacing pic.twitter.com/e9drJDTHsA — Interstate Batteries (@interstatebatts) March 24, 2023

So just to give you a rundown of some of the answers that Denny Hamlin had – no on pineapple pizza, hot dogs are not a sandwich, ketchup is great, dogs are the best, the egg came before the chicken, toilet paper goes over, and water is indeed wet.

I’m not sure that has anything to do with NASCAR and racing, but it’s nice to know. I’m not sure how popular his takes are, but I’m sure folks will find a reason to hate him for it. And I think he will gladly accept that.

There is one controversy that Denny wishes he could fix, but he might be yelling just to yell.

Denny Hamlin Has a Controversy of His Own…

If you are a big fan of Denny Hamlin, you likely listen to his podcast. One thing that has come up almost every week of the NASCAR season is the fact that Fox has these strange cartoon graphics.

Hamlin loves that he looks ripped in the cartoon. What he doesn’t like…is everything else about it. So, the other day, instead of pleading on his podcast, he went to Twitter. In fact, he went right to the one man who might be able to do something about it – Mike Joy.

“Mr. Joy while we have your attention could we make a small request with the cartoons? Thanks in advance,” Hamlin tweeted at the iconic broadcaster.

As Denny Hamlin prepares for COTA, he won’t be thinking about those cartoons. However, come Monday, he’s going to bring it up if he sees that they were used again. Honestly, I wish they’d just keep Hamlin’s, just to mess with him a bit.