WATCH: Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski Have Awkward Bathroom Moment After Atlanta

When nature calls… After 400 miles of racing in Atlanta, Brad Keselowski had to make it to the bathroom and so did Denny Hamlin. We don’t often see these private moments after a race, but I am glad for the cameraman who decided to follow Keselowski from the car to the porta-John.

After finishing P2 to Joey Logano and narrowly missing out on a checkered flag, Brad Keselowski had business to take care of. He didn’t want to talk to no one, he just wanted to hit the bathroom.

For whatever reason, the 39-year-old didn’t think to lock the door behind him and that’s when Denny Hamlin comes into the picture. Hamlin had a good and somewhat disgusting joke late on Sunday night.

Smelled like Hawawiian Rolls when I got in there. https://t.co/GRnY0YnFwE — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) March 20, 2023

While Keselowski wasn’t able to pull out the win over Joey Logano, he had the highlight of the night with this postrace moment. As for Denny Hamlin, it was a strong performance that was followed with disappointment as he saw his friend and peer trying to get out of his firesuit in a 3’x3′ plastic bathroom.

Speaking of Hamlin, he’s got NASCAR fans amped up to listen to the next edition of his podcast. That should be out later today. To put it simply, he has a lot going on. While the Keselowski run-in is part of that news, it isn’t nearly the most important. It is the funniest, though.

What’s Going to Happen With Denny Hamlin This Week?

So, Tuesday or Wednesday we will likely know what fate awaits Denny Hamlin. He was fined and penalized last week for wrecking Ross Chastain at Phoenix. The thing is, he kinda admitted to doing it on his podcast.

However, there is an argument for Hamlin to make. He claims he didn’t do anything out of the ordinary, even if in a split second he made a decision to take the No. 1 with him. The real goal here is to get his 25 points back. I don’t think Denny cares about the $50,000 fine.

Just think back to the Denny Hamlin-William Byron issue last year. After the National Motorsports Appeals Panel weighed in, Byron came out on top. His fine doubled from $50k to $100k, but he was able to get his points back in full.

I’d suspect that Denny Hamlin will take that as a win in the appeals process. However, it’s going to be hard to argue with that podcast audio out there.