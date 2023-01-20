The 2023 NASCAR season is getting close and that means we’re finding out the sponsors for drivers like Tyler Reddick. Of course, Reddick has moved from Richard Childress Racing to 23XI Racing for this season. He will drive the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD, Kurt Busch’s old ride.

People were wondering what Tyler Reddick would look like going into the season. As far as his paint schemes and firesuits go, that is. The sponsorship group was not known. But now we have a better idea.

Monster Energy is back on board with the 45 team. That makes Reddick a Monster Energy driver. The only thing is, the No. 45 is likely going to look a lot like Ty Gibbs’ ride this season.

Check out this video from production days to see Reddick in his new threads.

Since Tyler Reddick is with 23XI, Jordan Brand is one of his sponsors. There was also a short video from the tire tests at COTA this week. We got to see a little glimpse of Reddick’s suit.

If his logos are accurate, then we can expect McDonald’s and MoneyLion to be with the No. 45 this season as well. 23XI Racing also lists Leidos, DraftKings, and Logitech as “Team Partners” on their website. So, we could also see some kind of sponsorship from them with the 45 team this season.

Tyler Reddick Brings Wins to 23XI Racing

While he didn’t get his first Cup Series win until the 2022 season, Tyler Reddick is bringing his success to his new team. Of course, it isn’t like Kurt Busch and all of his career accomplishments being in that seat. It is a shame that it isn’t. But Reddick is more than ready to perform in this car with this team.

At Richard Childress Racing, Reddick was able to hone his skills. He outshined his teammate Austin Dillon last year. By the time the season was over, he had three wins in total, proving to be one of the most talented road course racers in the series.

Just when everyone thought he was a road course guy, Tyler Reddick won the playoff race at Texas. Now, that race had a ton of issues, but all that anyone will remember in five years is the fact that Reddick won.

Reddick is going to be teaming up with Bubba Wallace and the two could end up being one of the most popular duos in the sport.