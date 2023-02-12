WATCH: Front Row Motorsports Crew, Drivers Make Super Bowl Picks in Hilarious Video

Even though the Daytona 500 is a week away, NASCAR teams are still excited about the Super Bowl. Front Row Motorsports has their picks in. In this day and age of TikTok and social media, you never know when a microphone is going to be put into your face.

The social media guy at Front Row Motorsports did a great job with this one. Going around the shop talking to crew members and drivers, they got the Super Bowl picks. Some didn’t want to participate and gave their own creative answers.

NASCAR guys don’t always get to watch the NFL. When the regular season is going on, the drivers and crew members are on the track each Sunday. So, it’s nice to have Super Bowl weekend away from racing.

Zane Smith and Todd Gilliland give their takes in this video as well. They will split the No. 38 car this year.

After hearing from the Front Row Motorsports crew, it is clear that the Kansas City Chiefs are big favorites. The Philadelphia Eagles got some love in the garage, but not really. We also got a vote a piece for “Da Bears”, the Bills, and…soccer?

Front Row Motorsports Splits Time Between Smith, Gilliland

Heading into the Super Bowl, it is a Kansas City Chiefs party at Front Row Motorsports. However, things are a bit weird this season at FRM. Todd Gilliland ran a full season last year in the Cup Series as a rookie. He performed well, but not great.

This season things are different. Gilliland is splitting time in the No. 38 with Zane Smith. After winning the Truck Series championship, Smith is set to be a star in NASCAR. Getting him some time in the Cup Series is a big deal for FRM and their development around the driver.

Still, you can’t help but think that Todd Gilliland is going to be feeling a bit left out. Getting your ride shared with another driver after just one year, it’s tough. Gilliland has a good head on his shoulders though.

Front Row Motorsports is geared up and ready to go for the Daytona 500. Just one week away.