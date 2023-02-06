WATCH: Gwen Stefani Embarrasses Clint Bowyer With ‘Wasted’ Bonfire Story Live on Air

Tonight is all about ringing in the NASCAR season and having a great time in Los Angeles. The stars are out and that includes Gwen Stefani. As the pop star and wife of country singer Blake Shelton got up in the FOX booth, she spilled the beans on Clint Bowyer.

Bowyer is known for being one of the fun guys on the broadcast team. However, even he knows where to draw the line. But when you get someone like Gwen Stefani on the air, you know that there are some wild stories to tell.

L.A. Coliseum is hosting all of the big Hollywood stars. But Clint Bowyer is going to be wishing Stefani stayed down on the track after this.

Apparently, the first time the two met, Bowyer was a little…under the influence and told the singer how much he genuinely likes her music. He was a little embarrassed to have her talk about it on the air, though.

New ‘drunk Clint Bowyer fangirling over Gwen Stefani at a bonfire’ story just dropped pic.twitter.com/RyRSMnVufN — Rubbin is Racing (@rubbinisracing) February 5, 2023

While Clint might have been nervous about the story, it’s great to hear some actual storytelling. Let’s not pretend like these announcers don’t have a life away from TV. Besides, they are NASCAR guys, this only makes fans love them more, I’d say.

Gwen Stefani Joins List of Stars at Busch Light Clash

Of course, Gwen Stefani isn’t the only big star in attendance at the Clash. There are a number of big names that have made the visit to the L.A. Coliseum. It isn’t just music and film, either. USC Trojan star and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was a special guest as well.

There are musical acts like Wiz Khalifa and then stars there just to be seen and have a good time like Rob Lowe. NASCAR has done a great job of locking down these regional acts and names for events like this.

NASCAR has a real chance to become culturally relevant in a way it hasn’t been in a long time. Some folks might not like it, but it is what it is. More Gwen Stefani stories about drunk NASCAR personalities, please. It is what we all want and deserve on the broadcast.

NASCAR is starting to be fun again and it has nothing to do with racing – one embarrassing story at a time.