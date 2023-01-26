WATCH: Jeff Gordon Tells America How to Drive on ‘The Tonight Show’

The NASCAR season is almost here. So, some folks took a trip to New York City. Jeff Gordon stopped by The Tonight Show to talk about the sport. Of course, you can’t talk to the Rainbow Warrior without getting a lesson or two on how to drive.

Whenever NASCAR can get a nationwide audience, especially on late-night TV, it’s a win. The sport wants to grow. It wants to reach out to new fans, fans that have fallen away from the sport, and anyone else they can grab in the process.

Even as a retired driver, the Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman is a fan-favorite. Everyone knows Jeff Gordon. He gave folks a little lesson on how to pass while out on the roads of America.

“I feel like I’m an excellent driver, I gotta say. … I’m [in the] left lane if I’m passing. You don’t belong in the left lane unless you’re doing something.

“I don’t always hang in the left lane. If I’m not in a hurry, I’ll go in the middle lane, I’ll go to the right lane. But let’s be honest, I’m more in the left lane.”

The little lesson received a standing ovation from the crowd.

During his time in NASCAR, Jeff Gordon solidified himself as one of the greatest to ever do it. Now, he’s got a different role as an important figure in Hendrick Motorsports. Even today, he’s helping lead the way for the sport in media and behind the scenes.

Jeff Gordon Preparing For Another Successful Season

No matter what generation car is on the track, it’s always good to be Hendrick Motorsports. The equipment might be more comparable across the Cup Series now, but that doesn’t change the fact that Hendrick has four of the best drivers in the series.

Jeff Gordon and company have the pleasure of watching Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman. Those four drivers know how to win races and at 30, Larson is the oldest of the group. So, if they see fit, Hendrick could theoretically hold onto this group for years to come.

Hendrick Motorsports was unable to three-peat at the Cup Series Championship. Elliott and Larson won in back-to-back years, 2020 and 2021. This past season, Joey Logano shook things up as he claimed his second career Bill France Cup.

Jeff Gordon and his team are going to be ready for the season. Right now, he’s acting as an ambassador for the sport, as he has for decades at this point. The 75th year of NASCAR is upon us. Let’s see if Gordon and his teams have a few tricks up their sleeves.