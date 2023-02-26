WATCH: Jimmie Johnson Reminisces About First-Ever Cup Series Win at Fontana

With a rainy Fontana weekend upon us, Jimmie Johnson is thinking back to his first Cup Series victory – courtesy of California Speedway. It was 2002, six years before Auto Club Speedway would take over as the name for the famed two-mile track. Johnson was just 26-year-old and no one knew the win would be the start of the greatest NASCAR career in the modern era.

For Jimmie Johnson, Fontana is a special place. Not only because of his first career win there but because it is his home track. Six years before he won there, Jeff Gordon took the checkered flag at the first-ever Cup race at the track.

In 2002 though, it was Johnson’s year. This was just the first of eight career wins at Fontana, and it comes with a fun story. The driver reminisced with NASCAR about that win ahead of Sunday’s doubleheader.

When Jimmie Johnson finished, his crew chief wanted him to save the engine in his car. It was just too bad that Johnson had already cracked it. The young driver was proud as he stood in front of his home state crowd, alongside teammate and friend Jeff Gordon, and took photos in victory lane.

By the time his car rolled into victory lane, it was pouring oil all over the place. I’m sure Rick Hendrick was fine with paying for a new engine. The cat litter came out, and no one slipped and fell. That’s the good news.

Could we see a first-time winner this Sunday in the Pala Casino 400?

Jimmie Johnson Hopes to Improve After Return at Daytona

The good news about Jimmie Johnson’s return at the Daytona 500 is that he went fast, got up with the leaders, and got lots of laps in with the Next Gen car. However, he was a P31 DNF. So, it’s only up from here, more good news.

We aren’t going to see Jimmie race in Fontana which is a shame. Still, it is going to be a lot of fun to see him this season. Each race he is going to get more comfortable in this new car and perform even better.

Right now, we can expect to see Jimmie Johnson in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro as well as the Chicago Street Race. He’s been vocal about both of those events. He wants to race about “12 to 14” times according to what he said earlier this month.

What can we expect from Johnson in 2023? New car, new team, he has to compete against a lot of young drivers – can we expect to see him win a race? No matter what, when Seven-Time is on the track, you have to give him the benefit of the doubt.