WATCH: Joe Gibbs Racing Drops Hilarious ‘Full House’ Video

For many years, Joe Gibbs Racing and Interstate Batteries have been synonymous. This new Full House video only adds to that. Never say the folks in NASCAR don’t have a sense of humor. They got all four drivers in on this one.

In the 2023 season, we are going to see not just one or two drivers in Interstate green for Joe Gibbs Racing. All four drivers will don the lightning bolts at some point this season. Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs, and Christopher Bell did their best to give fans a 90s throwback.

Now, I just want to point out that Ty probably does the least enthusiastic job. Then again, the kid was born in 2002 so the 90s aren’t a real thing to him. Truex and Bell are my personal favorites.

Introducing #TeamInterstate, throwback style 😎 What races are you going to this season? Drop a comment! @JoeGibbsRacing pic.twitter.com/Qoaghtrm2a — Interstate Batteries (@interstatebatts) March 6, 2023

It’s always fun to see teams do things like this. Joe Gibbs Racing looks a little different this season. No Kyle Busch, no 18 car, no M&Ms sponsorship, Ty Gibbs in the 54… But Interstate Batteries are still there.

Keep your eye out this season to see your favorite Joe Gibbs Racing driver in that Interstate green.

Joe Gibbs Racing Strong in Early NASCAR Standings

The good news for JGR is that they don’t just look good on the track. So far they have performed well. They would like to see a Joe Gibbs Racing car in victory lane soon, but the points standings tell a different story early in the season.

Right now, Gibbs has Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell in 5th, 6th, and 7th. They have performed well up to this point. They have two top-five finishes and three more top-10 finishes. Getting a win is the next step.

Christopher Bell had a really strong car for Joe Gibbs Racing on Sunday in Las Vegas. However, things just didn’t come together when they needed to. Those Hendrick Chevys were too dominant all day to do anything about it.

However, Toyota and JGR have time to improve. We’ll see where the team goes from here. I just hope Interstate Batteries gets into victory lane with one of these drivers.