WATCH: Joey Logano Hoists the NASCAR Championship Trophy

Joey Logano wanted this NASCAR championship, badly. He thought he was the fastest car and the best team, and he was right. Now, he’s walking out of Phoenix with his second championship. Two Bill France Cups to his name and Lognao’s Hall of Fame career becomes more storied.

At just 32 years old, Joey Logano is a two-time champion. He delivers another Cup Series title to Team Penske and those crew members are sure glad he did. That team championship is super important for a lot of those people behind the scenes.

Watch as he is presented with and hoists the trophy above his head.

The race was almost never in doubt. There were times when a caution or two could have really changed the situation. However, it never came. When Ross Chastain needed it most, the caution just didn’t come out. So, Logano was out in clean air and able to pull away from the field.

Joey Logano Over Joyed With NASCAR Championship

As soon as Joey Logano could, he got out of that car and was celebrating. The No. 22 car was great all day. After winning Las Vegas, his team had a ton of time to prepare. It clearly paid off.

“We did it! We’re champions again, yes! I’m so excited. Thank you to everybody, my team. You guys are amazing, gave me a good race car, good pit stop at the end to get us up in front. Boy, that was just intense there at the end. It’s all about championships, that’s what it’s all about. We worked so hard the last several weeks to put ourselves in position and everything that happened in 2020 I knew we just wanted to have a solid run and do this today,” he said to NBC.

Logano also took the time to mention the passing of Coy Gibbs. “Mixed emotions,” he said of the moment. While this is a great night for his team, Logano was able to give some kind words to the Gibbs family and organization during his remarks on the track.

What a day. The finale to the NASCAR Cup Series season has come and gone and Joey Logano, No. 22 is the 2022 champion.