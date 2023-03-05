WATCH: Joey Logano Put Into the Wall by Brad Keselowski During Pennzoil 400

Just as the final stage was getting underway and drivers were sorting themselves out, Joey Logano found himself in the wall. While driving on the high side of three-wide with Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch – the 22 and 6 got into each other. The NASCAR drivers paid for it, too.

Joey Logano started this race in the front as the pole winner. However, his long-run speed was not up to par with William Byron and others like Kyle Larson. Those Hendrick Motorsports cars were just too good on those big stretches.

Racing three-wide things can get messy. Logano found Keselowski and the rest is history.

As Joey Logano went through the grass, he actually got some air, too. He didn’t go very high, but he had all four wheels off the ground at once. This looks more like a Travis Pastrana move than a NASCAR caution.

Logano with all four wheels off the ground sliding through the grass #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/42oFCH8OIK — Nick DeGroot (@ndegroot89) March 5, 2023

Joey Logano found himself with a broken toe link after he took his trip through the grass. It is amazing that the 22 didn’t find any other cars to take out with him. This was a wreck that we knew was coming, but didn’t know which driver would be the victim. After only stage cautions, this was the first yellow flag for cause that the race had.

With 80 laps to go, Logano found himself running out of time on pit road to fix his issues. Therefore, he was sent to the garage and had to call it quits early. Not where the pole sitter was hoping to be at this point in the race.

Joey Logano Misses Shot at Consecutive Las Vegas Wins

After winning the South Point 400, Joey Logano was hoping to win another race at Las Vegas. That is going to ave to wait until they return in the fall for the playoffs. NASCAR is going to have a lot going on between now and then.

One thing was clear, Logano just didn’t have the speed to win on Sunday. When compared to drivers like William Byron and Kyle Larson, he just didn’t have that speed. The third stage evened out the field a bit. But the leaders were still dominating.

When these toe links break, it can be a 50/50 job at getting the car back together and running again. Drivers and teams are only given so much time to get the car back in order before they are timed out.

Joey Logano just ran out of time as his crew couldn’t repair his Ford Mustang. He will be looking forward to next week at Phoenix.