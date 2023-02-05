WATCH: Kevin Harvick Edges Out Chase Elliott For Spot in Busch Light Clash Final

The Busch Light Clash is bumping and grinding in these heats. Heat 2 was rowdy as Kevin Harvick edged past Chase Elliott. It was a classic case of The Closer doing what he does best. This quarter-mile track lends itself to bumping and aggressive driving.

The top five in each heat advance. There was a three-driver battle with Harvick, Elliott, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for that final transfer spot. However, things got testy. Elliott and Stenhouse went after one another, delivering bumps and hits on each turn.

Kevin Harvick sat back and bided his time. When the time was right, he delivered a blow to Elliott and waited for Stenhouse to do the rest. It was a dash to the finish after that.

This is how things go at the L.A. Coliseum track. When it is small and crowded like that, passing is hard. So, you gotta put a car or two into the wall. Even when there aren’t any bumps to be seen, drivers spin out.

Kevin Harvick will take advantage of anything he can. When he saw that Stenhouse and Elliott were fighting, he knew he had a chance. Speaking of chances, the two that Harvick beat out will have to try and make it in during the final qualifying spot.

Kevin Harvick Advances, Chase Elliott to Last Chance Qualifier

As Kevin Harvick takes that last transfer spot, Chase Elliott is going to be driving some more. If the 2020 Cup champion wants to be in the final, he will have to earn it. But after the fact, Elliott wanted to talk to Stenhouse about what went down.

Chase Elliott gets out of his car and goes to talk to Stenhouse. pic.twitter.com/vU3LxVszAT — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 5, 2023

Now, had this not been the Clash it might have been a little more intense as the drivers talked it over. In the end, it is just an exhibition. These drivers do have a bit of a past with one another, too. They’ve been involved in more than one confrontation.

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick would be the one laughing. He took himself to the final with a strong move. At this track, about anything can happen. We will be seeing more pushing and shoving on the track as the night goes on.