WATCH: Kevin Harvick Fondly Remembers Wrestling Days in Bakersfield Ahead of Pala Casino 400

This is a big weekend for Kevin Harvick. The California native is making his final start in California and took time to walk down memory lane. Ahead of the NASCAR Pala Casino 400 in Fontana, Harvick is ready to put on for Bakersfield.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver is ready to put on one more show. He has one win at Fontana, but it isn’t just about this one track. It is about a career that has led up to this moment. It was a career that almost wasn’t.

For those that don’t know, Kevin Harvick used to be a wrestler in high school. His coach thought he was very talented and didn’t like to see him take time away to go race… go karts. Well, it’s a good thing Harvick didn’t listen.

Watch this emotional little moment that Harvick had in his hometown. Bakersfield has his name all over it.

We're pretty happy he picked racing over wrestling. @KevinHarvick visits his hometown of Bakersfield, California to talk with people that helped him realize a dream. pic.twitter.com/xUyEpv8SKt — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 26, 2023

This is Kevin Harvick’s last season in the Cup Series. He is going to retire and make his way to the broadcast booth for FOX in 2024. But there are a lot of memories for the NASCAR driver as he prepares for this race.

I’ll tell you one thing, I bet he didn’t expect to see snow on Saturday. But it happened. It was historic, with so many saying they had never seen it before. Can Harvick make this a truly historic day?

Kevin Harvick Could Make a Major Statement in Historic Start

Okay. The last start in California – check. Retirement year – check. But that’s not the only historic news that surrounds this race. Kevin Harvick is set to make his 750th consecutive start in the NASCAR Cup Series. He moves into third place firmly with this start.

The only drivers with more consecutive starts are Ricky Rudd and Jeff Gordon. It just goes to show that Harvick isn’t just a great driver with a lot of wins, he’s had a ton of longevity. He has defined an era of the sport and few others can say the same.

If Kevin Harvick goes out and wins the Pala Casino 400, it’s going to be emotional. The California native wants to bring home the win in his home state whenever he can. He’s won this race once in the Cup Series and at this track a few times in other series.

So, let’s get ready to go racing Outsiders! No rain, blue skies through the clouds, it’s a doubleheader Sunday and should be a ton of fun.