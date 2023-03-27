WATCH: Kurt Busch Gets ‘Choked Up’ Watching Tyler Reddick Win at COTA

Besides Tyler Reddick, no one was happier to see that No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry in victory lane than Kurt Busch. He was supposed to be in that car this NASCAR season. If it wasn’t for that concussion injury he suffered at Pocono practice, he might have been.

However, Kurt Busch was in the FOX booth as Reddick led restart after restart to end the race. It was so impressive watching him fend off each challenge that was brought to him. Busch couldn’t help but chime in about 23XI and their mission.

He was emotional as Reddick gapped the field on his way to the win.

“It’s amazing. 23XI and how fast we’re growing and how much we’re doing together. It’s ‘Forward Together’ on this program… it brings, brings me a little bit to be choked up. I was hoping to be back in that car, but it’s in good hands and it’s a great team and I love racing with those guys.”

It can’t be easy for a competitor like Kurt Busch to be sidelined. He didn’t see his retirement coming so soon, and it makes sense that he would be emotional watching the end of this race.

This is a win that 23XI is going to celebrate together, that’s for sure.

Tyler Reddick Makes Kurt Busch Proud in Overtime

What was so impressive about this race from Tyler Reddick was his resilience on the restarts. We have seen this not just this season but last season as well on restarts where drivers get screwed. Time and again, drivers lose the lead on these restarts. Not Reddick.

I know Kurt Busch was proud watching the 45 fight off William Byron, Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, and even his own brother Kyle Busch. Reddick was the best road course driver, the best on the brakes, and he showed it on Sunday.

COTA is a track that can be unforgiving. We’ve also seen drivers ditch the decorum on the track and just move anyone that is in their way. This time, we saw respectful driving that was competitive and gave us an exciting result.

Make no mistake about it, Tyler Reddick’s performance on those restarts makes this one of the best road course performances of all time. He led 40 laps, he was great from start to finish. His team switched tire strategy mid-race and it paid off. What more could you want?