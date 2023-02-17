WATCH: Kurt Busch Officially Passes the Torch to Ty Gibbs

While we haven’t seen the last of Kurt Busch, the future NASCAR Hall of Fame driver has officially passed the torch to the young Ty Gibbs. Busch, a Monster Energy athlete for years (and more to come), wants the next generation to be ready. That means Gibbs.

So, Kurt Busch and Ty Gibbs aren’t on the same racing team. However, they’re both Toyota athletes and the connection between Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing is obvious and clear. And they are both Monster Energy drivers for Toyota.

The legacy of Monster Energy Racing is storied. It’s not just Kurt Busch, it’s Ken Block. It’s Travis Pastrana. All of those athletes and more. Now, Gibbs is up next.

Try to not get chills watching this video.

The passing of the torch is official from @KurtBusch to @TyGibbs 🤝



With a name that resonates with greatness, it only makes sense to hand the keys to one whose name has that same effect in the world of motorsports. — Monster Energy (@MonsterEnergy) February 17, 2023

Kurt Busch might not be racing, right now, but he’s still involved with 23XI Racing. He’s clearly involved with Monster and Toyota as well. This is an interesting relationship. I’d love to see Busch mentoring Gibbs as he gets used to the Cup Series in his rookie season.

It is also only fitting that Busch passes the torch to Gibbs. Last season when Kurt was hurt at Pocono, Gibbs took over for the last 15 races of the season. So, with an Xfinity Championship under his belt, Ty will try to live up to Busch’s example.

He might have what it takes to do it, too.

Kurt Busch Still Helping 23XI Racing

While he sits on the sideline and prepares to make his return, Kurt Busch is helping 23XI Racing however he can. Think about how valuable it is for Tyler Reddick to have Busch as a mentor during his first season with the team. It has to make it a lot easier on him with his new team.

However, don’t think that Kurt doesn’t have his eyes on that No. 67 car that Travis Pastrana is driving this week. There’s a reason why 23XI wants to get a third car off the ground. That team could be Busch’s future ride if all goes well.

Even if we don’t see Kurt Busch hit the track any time soon, his career speaks for itself. He’s a Cup Series champion, Daytona 500 winner, and there’s been a lot more in between, as you can tell by the video earlier.

The next generation is up, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, and more. Let’s see where Busch can help take 23XI this season.