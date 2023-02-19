When it comes to Kyle Busch, he might be the most confident driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, especially this season. There is no telling what he is going to do with Richard Childress Racing this season. Could he start it with his first Daytona 500 win ever?

Despite being a two-time champion, Kyle Busch is dying to get a Daytona 500 win. He doesn’t want to be like Tony Stewart with all those titles and no 500 win. The driver sat and talked to Fox ahead of the race and they went over a lot.

He has a new team, but also new controversies. Busch doesn’t want to end up wondering what could have gone right. He looks like he is in better shape, in better spirits, and that means Rowdy could be dangerous.

Kyle Busch had a rocket ship in qualifying and the Duels. However, he was wrecked and lost that car. The RCR team put together a great backup and Busch feels like it is as close to the same as the original as possible.

Busch knows that people don’t like him. He doesn’t care. The driver just wants to win races. The 2023 season starts with the Daytona 500 like every season.

Kyle Busch Wants to Check Daytona Off the List

There are the crown jewels in NASCAR that drivers chase. Daytona is the most important one. That’s the one that Kyle Busch is so desperately missing. At 37 years old, he isn’t old for a driver. However, with how long he’s been in the sport, it feels like time is running out.

Still, Busch is prepared. He seems to have a different approach and attitude this season. Imagine that. Last year there was a lot of extra nonsense that distracted the driver from his duties. He didn’t look like he was in great shape physically.

Now that we’re ready for the Daytona 500 in 2023, it’s a different story. Richard Childress Racing has given him a little more pep in his step. RCR has been successful at this race in recent history.

So, why not No. 8? Why not Rowdy?