WATCH: Kyle Busch Sent Into the Wall by Daniel Suárez During Duel at Daytona

Last night was good for some drivers and bad for others. Kyle Busch was on the latter half of that equation as he wrecked out of his Duel race. Out of both Duels, the NASCAR driver led the most laps but was unable to turn that into a win of any kind.

Kyle Busch has not had great luck early on in Daytona. He was able to make it into the second round of qualifying, just to have his time DQd after dipping below the double yellow line on the backstretch.

Now, this. Just when he thought he was putting together a great 60-lap race, with 28 laps led, he felt a bump. It was Daniel Suárez who had been pushing Busch for multiple laps.

Leader Kyle Busch goes around and into the wall after a push from Daniel Suárez in Duel 2 at Daytona.

“Lots of pushing and shoving,” Busch said after he was out of the care center. It was a hard hit for this early in the season, but he appears to be fine.

“Doing everything you can to hang on and do best you can to keep it straight,” Busch said. “Finally overloaded the left rear and hooked it to the right. Hate it for all my guys. Built a fast Chevy Camaro and was fun to drive. Had a long way to go and don’t understand [it] but it is what it is.”

Kyle Busch will start the Daytona 500 lined up on Row 18 just behind Cody Ware. Aric Almirola and Joey Logano were the winners of the Duel races.

Daniel Suárez Explains What Happened With Kyle Busch

As far as Daniel Suárez is concerned, this is a terrible accident. Of course, he didn’t want to spin anyone out. Especially not in a race like the Duels. Everyone wants to just get to the big event on Sunday in as good a position as possible.

A lot of pushing was going on in the field, and that energy built up and went into the back of the No. 8 of Kyle Busch.

“It was unfortunate,” the Trackhouse driver said to Bob Pockrass of Fox. “You never want that to happen. I feel like two laps before that, they came on the radio that we needed to start making time, so, if I was being more aggressive to me, pushing me. I thought the 8 was actually dragging brake because I was able to push him so easy, but I guess he wasn’t. I was getting so much energy from the 5 that, we were just pushing too hard, just pushing too hard.”

Daniel Suarez describes what happened with Kyle Busch.

Kyle Busch surprisingly wasn’t fuming when he got to talk about the accident. Maybe he’s going to let this one go, or he might have a surprise for Suárez later on. It is really hard to say.

This won’t be the only driver conflict we have this weekend, I’ll tell you that right now.