WATCH: Kyle Busch Throws Shade at Ross Chastain Right Next to Him During Interviews

So, in case you thought that Kyle Busch had any respect for Ross Chastain on or off the track, think again. He doesn’t. That much was evident during the post-race interviews on pit road. Both NASCAR drivers ended up near one another, and Busch used the Melon Man as an example.

Love him or love to hate him, Ross Chastain is turning into the villain of NASCAR. He even went at it with his teammate after the race on Sunday! Kyle Busch was in the middle of praising Tyler Reddick for driving clean and respectfully, and that’s when Chastain showed up.

“The biggest thing was just, I got alongside Reddick there on that one restart into the esses and I could have forced the issue and pushed him off or whatever. But we ran each other hard, ran each other clean, gave each other room, so I respect the kid and he’s been nothing but great to me so I give him respect back. So, we’ve had some good races between each other. They were really fast, I mean they deserve the win there’s no sense in taking it from them.”

That’s when Chastain walked up next to Kyle Busch to do his own interviews.

“Somebody else who doesn’t know about clean over here,” Busch said to Frontstretch, gesturing to Ross.

Ross Chastain did a lot of bumping and bouncing around in those last restarts. He had a bad pit stop and was spun out but somehow managed to get his car to a P4 finish by the end of it. But at what cost?

Kyle Busch Joins Ross Chastain Dogpile

So, Kyle Busch is not the only driver that had some bad feelings about Chastain at the very end. This weekend was kind of Chastain’s to own. He got to relive his first Cup Series win. Threw watermelons off the COTA tower. Hell, he almost had a shot at winning this race.

By the time the race was said and done, Chastain didn’t just make Busch mad. He had Alex Bowman and Daniel Suárez to talk to as well. Suárez believed Bowman wrecked him on the last restart, causing him to fall to P27. However, it turns out the 1 of Chastain is more to blame than the 48.

Drivers get mad at each other. Teammates have rivalries at times. I don’t know if the Trackhouse Racing spat is bigger than it appears, but we will definitely see. Chastain and Suárez have raced a lot together over the last two years. They generally work well as a team. Not this past Sunday, though.

This is another reminder that Kyle Busch will not bite his tongue. He’s scrapped on pit road before, and he’s not afraid to ruffle feathers and potentially do it again.