WATCH: Kyle Busch Wins Pole Award Ahead of Craftsman Truck Series Race in Las Vegas

I mean, what else did you expect? Kyle Busch was by far the fastest driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying round. He will sit on the pole for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 later tonight.

He impressed during practice. Then, Kyle Busch really showed off in qualifying. With a 30.222-second lap, Busch put down the gauntlet. This is going to be a very fun race and it is clear that Busch is excited about this race.

Rowdy didn’t come to Las Vegas to lose. He came out to put on a show and to win some trophies. That all starts with the Truck Series on Friday night.

With some very talented young drivers in the series, Kyle Busch won’t have a layup of a race. He even has a former protege that he will race against in John Hunter Nemechek. His No. 51 Chevy Silverado was quick out there.

Is anyone going to be able to catch him? After this performance in qualifying, it doesn’t seem that any other driver can keep up. There’s a reason why he has 62 wins in this series.

Kyle Busch Looking to Win Another Truck Series Race

For 10 years straight, Kyle Busch has won at least one race in the Truck Series each season. He plans on racing five times in the series this year. It all begins tonight and it’s unclear whether anyone is going to give him trouble.

Unless he gets into some problems on pit road or mechanically, Busch is the leader. He won’t be unseated easily, either. Las Vegas is his hometown. He is there to race and win all three races and leave as the king of his city.

While that is easier said than done, Busch knows how to make it look pretty damn easy.

Another interesting name to look out for is Ross Chastain. He is driving the No. 41 Chevy Silverado for Niece Motorsports. Another driver that loves the Truck Series, he could be the biggest threat for Rowdy on Friday night.

As long as all of the pit crew members get there, this race is going to get going at 9:00 PM EST.