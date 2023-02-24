WATCH: Kyle Larson Jokes With Jeff Gordon About Tipsy Hendrick Motorsports Negotiations

We may never know the full story, but Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon have given us a glimpse into how Hendrick Motorsports landed Larson. Of course, Kyle had to serve a suspension and lost all of his sponsors as a result of using a slur during an iRacing event. After six months, he served his NASCAR suspension but was a free agent.

Kyle Larson paid for his actions. He reached out to his friends, including Bubba Wallace, and has now become a leading force in the diversity and inclusion programs that NASCAR has put forth in recent years. Even before the controversy, Larson was a potential free agent from Chip Ganassi Racing.

However, Jeff Gordon still had a job to do about three years ago. He had a chance to land one of the most talented drivers on the market and he did it. But it wasn’t always easy.

“We had a conversation down here and the first things out of his mouth were, ‘Well you’re not going to let me drive a sprint car. Why would I want to come over there if I can’t drive on dirt?'” Gordon said.

“There maybe was a couple [of] alcoholic beverages involved,” Larson laughed.

Other than Sprint Cars, Kyle Larson also doesn’t appreciate Jeff not always claiming California during his career. Check out the hilarious conversation below.

You know, I think everything worked out just fine. As for open-wheel racing goes, Kyle Larson doesn’t have to worry about not being allowed to do what he wants now. Besides, his boss is trying to get him into an IndyCar ride for 2024.

Speaking of California, Larson has a race title to defend in his home state this Sunday.

Kyle Larson Prepares For Fontana Repeat

While Kyle Larson was in the mix at Daytona, he knows that Fontana offers another opportunity. The California native has found a lot of success at this track in his few starts there. In just eight starts, Larson has two wins, two P2 finishes, and a pole award.

The Pala Casino 400 is just 48 hours away and NASCAR drivers are enjoying the California sun. This West Coast swing is always a lot of fun for those drivers from that side of the country. It turns out, Auto Club Speedway has been kind to Cali drivers and those from the west in general.

This was only one race of two that Kyle Larson won in the 2022 regular season. He wants to go out and defend that title. He likes tracks like this and Hendrick Motorsports has done a good job of getting cars ready to drive this rough pavement.

Larson is a 7-1 favorite to win the race. He’s going to have to fight off a lot of other hungry and eager drivers hoping to get a ticket to the playoffs.