WATCH: Massive Pile Up During Second Stage Restart Takes Out Multiple Drivers at Fontana

These NASCAR Cup Series drivers were trying to do a restart without good tires and it ended up costing them in Fontana. Christopher Bell was just trying to get through the restart and all of a sudden a massive checkup in front of him and it took out his No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry.

You just didn’t expect to see it on the restart. However, the NASCAR drivers just couldn’t hold it together at Fontana. The great thing about this track is that you can race five-wide and there are some great grooves.

On the other hand, this track is unforgiving and it turns out that these drivers needed a little mercy on this lap. It just wasn’t meant to be and the field is going to get back together for another restart when cars are cleared.

Lap 86 was not kind to this field.

Caution is out for an incident on the restart involving multiple cars. pic.twitter.com/bXRbxKk767 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 26, 2023

If you’re Christopher Bell, and everyone behind him, this really sucks. It just seems like a useless restart wreck that took out a lot of fast cars in the process. This is going to have a big effect on how this race ends and who we see in that final top ten.

Good news, the Daytona 500 champion, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., made it out clean. We had a few drivers just miss out on being put into the wall and the grass. We have already seen this Fontana track chew up some tires and send drivers spinning, not just on this restart. We’re going to get some more cautions before this is over.

Fontana Restart Leads to Chaos

What I hate about this wreck is that Christopher Bell, Aric Almirola, and Tyler Reddick got taken out by it. Bell is not going to be able to continue after starting on the pole. He has a chance to have a major season. To be the leading driver for Joe Gibbs Racing. However, that will have to wait until next week at least.

As for Reddick, it stinks to see this Fontana restart take him out. He was taken out early in that first big wreck at Daytona. So, again, another driver with potential to make some noise is taken to the garage early. That is the good thing about the long and grueling schedule that NASCAR has.

When the race gets going we are going to see some great passes and fun racing. Right now, the track is proving to be tough for some drivers. Aric Almirola had his day put in by the restart wreck after a strong Daytona week.

So, let’s see who survives Fontana this last time around on the two-mile track.