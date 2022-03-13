WATCH: NASCAR Driver Christopher Bell Spins Out in the No. 20 Toyota at Phoenix

At speeds of over 200 miles per hour, wrecks and other mishaps are common on any NASCAR track. However, that doesn’t make them any less inconvenient (and, oftentimes, dangerous) for the drivers. With the Ruoff Mortgage 500 in the Phoenix Raceway underway, NASCAR driver Christopher Bell experienced such an incident when is car did a full 180 spin while rounding a turn.

Luckily, Bell is a highly skilled driver. Though flames shot out of the undercarriage of the No. 20 Toyota as he spun, the driver was able to right his vehicle and get back into the race without a competition-ending crash, or even much of a delay.

Unfortunately, however, the spin did shred one of the Toyota’s back tires, and Christopher Bell had a full lap to go before pit road. This will likely put him several laps down in the race.

NASCAR Driver Christopher Bell Experiences a Rocky Season Ahead of Phoenix

Though hard work and determination can take you far, sometimes luck simply isn’t on your side and even the best laid plans end in disaster. Sadly, this seems to be the case for Christopher Bell this year, who seems to be in the midst of a streak of bad luck.

Despite being considered one of the most talented young drivers in the 2022 Cup Series, the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver is having a tough time. It started with the Daytona 500, when Harrison Burton caught air after getting caught between Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell. This incident occurred in Lap 62 of the historic race and resulted in a DNF finish for Bell.

Next was the WISE Power 400 in Fontana, during which Christopher Bell suffered another crash in which he spun out during Lap 91 and was stuck with flat-spotted tires. The second race of the season ended in a DNF finish for the driver as well. And the bad luck didn’t stop there.

Last week’s Pennzoil 400 in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway was particularly brutal. After securing pole position in the qualifying rounds, Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Dewalt car spun again. Though he didn’t make contact with any other drivers, the mishap was enough to put him behind. Bell just scraped a Top 10 finish, crossing the checkered line in 10th place.

The epic bad luck streak doesn’t seem to have damped the young driver’s spirits, but there’s no denying things have looked better for Bell. At this point, he’s in a must-win position if he wants to make it into the Cup Series playoffs later this year.