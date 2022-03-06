WATCH: NASCAR Driver Ryan Blaney Does a Hilarious Impression in Funny Video

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney was in the booth during the Xfinity race today in Las Vegas and took over for Adam Alexander in the booth.

What Happened

Ryan Blaney was in the right place at the right time after a commercial break

Adam Alexander walked into the wrong booth after the break

Blaney is set to take the track

Some people don’t pay much attention to the announcers during NASCAR races. However, that is a big mistake. You don’t want to miss moments like this between Blaney, Alexander, and the FS1 booth. It’s always fun to hear drivers in the booth, talking about the sport and you get hilarious exchanges like this.

Blaney was at the right place at the right time. As Alexander went to take a “pit stop” during the commercial, he got a little turned around. When he didn’t show up as the race returned to the TV. So, he gave the fans a little impression and did a good job at it, too. Everyone in the booth was cracking up.

That was especially true when Alexander made it back to the booth, he admitted that he had made a wrong turn into a booth that wasn’t the FS1 booth. Now, imagine the shock on those faces when he showed up all of a sudden looking for a headset.

Thankfully, NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney was there to lend a helping hand and save the day. Whether he is in the car or up in the booth, you know that he is going to be entertaining. As we turn out attention towards Sunday’s big Cup Series race, the Pennzoil 400, Blaney is going to have to be as good in the car as he was in the booth tonight.

NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Takes 11th Position in Qualifying

So, the qualifying rounds are over. The drivers know where they will line up when the white flag is waved to start the race. Christopher Bell is going to take the 1 spot on the grid, Kyle Larson will take the 2 spot. This race could be very interesting. I have a feeling that NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney is going to be in the thick of things in the final stage.

Blaney had a good season last year and is looking to improve on that. There are a lot of drivers that have struggled with the Next Gen cars, and Blaney hasn’t had a perfect season up to this point. However, Las Vegas might be the time for all of that to change.

Las Vegas has been wild so far. The Truck Series race had a big last-lap wreck, and it isn’t the first time that has happened this season. Will there be similar drama in the Cup Series race tomorrow?