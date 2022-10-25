WATCH: NASCAR Drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Corey LaJoie Sit Front Row For WWE Raw

Can I get a “Dale Yeah?!” Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Corey LaJoie brought NASCAR to WWE Monday Night Raw in epic fashion. What is better than stock car racing and professional wrestling? That’s a match made in heaven as far as we’re concerned here at Outsider.

What makes this even better is that we saw two NASCAR drivers in the front row. Dale Jr. was even equipped with some great WWE gear as well. The two drivers were able to cause quite a reaction when they were shown on TV and on the big screen at the revenue.

Watch as Dale Earnhardt Jr. shows off his Stone Cold merch and gets the crowd hyped up at Raw.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reps Stone Cold Steve Austin

If anyone knows about raising a little bit of Hell, it’s Dale. The only thing that could make this better is… by God! That’s Stone Cold Steve Austin’s music!

Now look, I’m not going to get ahead of myself but let’s get more of these crossovers going. NASCAR and WWE often get compared in unflattering ways. However, there is no reason why they can’t work in tandem. Someone in marketing knows there is some great overlap between these two fanbases.

Multiple WWE superstars have been at NASCAR tracks this year. From The Undertaker to AJ Styles and more.

Corey LaJoie at Monday Night Raw

Of course, it wasn’t just Dale Earnhardt Jr. in attendance. Corey LaJoie showed up as well. He had the AJ Styles gloves on. The two have been hanging out away from the ring and track, lately. Earlier this year, LaJoie rocked a Summer Slam paint scheme.

Now, he’s sitting there and taking in all the action at Raw.

When you have this much star power in the building, you know it’s going to be a great night. Charlotte is a great place to enjoy just about any sporting event.

While the NASCAR drivers enjoyed their time watching from the side, they will prepare for another Sunday of racing action. As for Dale Earnhardt Jr., he actually has some NASCAR duties tomorrow night. He will be there for the eNASCAR iRacing championship.

The iRacing championship trophy was recently renamed in honor of Dale Jr. and he will be there to present the trophy at the NASCAR Hall of Fame tomorrow after the championship race. So, it isn’t just all pleasure, he has business to take care of tomorrow.