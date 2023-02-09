WATCH: NASCAR Drivers Offer Daytona 500 Advice to Travis Pastrana

The Daytona 500 isn’t that far away and there are a lot of cars attempting to qualify, including Travis Pastrana with 23XI Racing. As far as action sports professionals go, Pastrana is one of the greatest to ever live. He wants a shot at NASCAR‘s Great American Race.

This year, there are a lot of competitors vying for those open qualifier spots. It doesn’t help anyone’s chances, including Travis Pastrana, that Jimmie Johnson is among those open cars. The seven-time Cup champion is looking to make it into the big race and mark his return to NASCAR.

Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports talked to a number of active drivers, and Clint Bowyer, about Pastrana. He also got some advice from each driver for the action sports star.

Jimmie just wants Travis to qualify second…behind him.

Travis Pastrana will attempt to make the Daytona 500. What do drivers have to say to him about how to get in and how to compete in the Daytona 500? Here are some suggestions from his competitors, a teammate and former teammates. And Clint Bowyer. pic.twitter.com/pznCvSVaAC — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 9, 2023

There is some good advice in there, and a lot of jokes. The good news is that Travis has competed in NASCAR in the past. While the Cup Series and Daytona for that matter, are different beasts, he isn’t coming in completely green.

The hardest part will be learning how to drive the car on the fly. This Next-Gen car was tough for established Cup guys last season. Travis Pastrana could have a bit of a learning curve.

Travis Pastrana Will Deal With Tough Field

Not only will the open field feature Travis Pastrana and Jimmie Johnson, but there is also a lot of other talent. We will see Zane Smith attempt to make it into the big race along with Austin Hill and Chandler Smith from the lower NASCAR ranks.

However, this year The Money Team Racin is bringing Conor Daly in to drive the No. 50 Chevy. Daly, a full-time IndyCar driver is set to try his hand at stock cars again. He’s had some experience in the Cup Series, a single start in the Roval 400 last season.

Travis Pastrana is going to have his work cut out for him. However, if there is anyone in the field willing to do something wild on the track and risk it all, it’s gotta be the X Games legend, right?

We’ll see if Pastrana has what it takes in just over a week.